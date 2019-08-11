MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MediciNova Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 154.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 57.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.