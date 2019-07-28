MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.04 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. Its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 135.04% upside potential and an average target price of $22. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 148.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than MediciNova Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.