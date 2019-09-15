MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 149.43% upside potential. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 54.38%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.