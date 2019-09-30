MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 467,334,905.66% -21.1% -20.1% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,888,252.15% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.