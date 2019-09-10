MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.03 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 146.36%. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 20.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.