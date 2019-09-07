MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Current Ratio is 34.8. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 149.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.