MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 48.32 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediciNova Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 139.13%. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 35.68% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.