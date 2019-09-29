MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 467,334,905.66% -21.1% -20.1% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,062,445,030.78% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 17.6%. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.