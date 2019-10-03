MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediciNova Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 470,665,083.14% -21.1% -20.1% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,195,138.18% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MediciNova Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,560.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.