MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) EPS Estimated At $-0.15; Hudson Technologies Has 0.83 Sentiment

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 15 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Hudson Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 25.27 million shares, down from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report $-0.15 EPS on October, 24.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, MediciNova, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 40,741 shares traded. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has risen 0.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MNOV News: 23/04/2018 – MediciNova at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MediciNova at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 02/04/2018 – Bouncing back, MediciNova makes big gains after touting triglyceride data from a tiny study — 40 patients; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC – MN-166 (IBUDILAST) DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH…; 09/05/2018 – MediciNova Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH / NAFLD will be Terminated Early based on Significant Positiv; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA: MN-166 PRIMARY ENDPOINT STAT SIG REDUCTION 48%; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA- FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THICKNESS, MN-166 HAD NO EFFECT ON PROGRESSION OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THINNING; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA – FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF CORTICAL ATROPHY , MN-166 SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 80% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF CORTICAL ATROPHY

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.52 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.46 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 780,540 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 677,105 shares.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.62 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold MediciNova, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.62 million shares or 6.37% more from 9.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

