MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta which is 382.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 162.84% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively the consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 60.71% upside. Based on the results given earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.