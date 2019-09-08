MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 149.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.