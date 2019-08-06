MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparison side by side

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1050.82 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 154.63%. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 39.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.