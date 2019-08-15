MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 353 4.45 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. In other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

MediciNova Inc. has a 173.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Competitively the average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 44.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.