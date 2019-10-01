MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Contrasting side by side

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 468,439,716.31% -21.1% -20.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,149,489,322.19% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Current Ratio is 34.8. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 19.6%. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.