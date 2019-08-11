MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.89 N/A -7.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 154.63% at a $22 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.