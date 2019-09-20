MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.42 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 4.21 beta which makes it 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 178.48% for MediciNova Inc. with average target price of $22. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 365.12% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 24.3% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.