MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) Contrasting side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 139.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.12% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.