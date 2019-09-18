MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Geron Corporation on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 165.70% for MediciNova Inc. with average price target of $22. Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 154.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 31.8%. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.