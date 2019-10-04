MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MediciNova Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 470,106,761.57% -21.1% -20.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 411,784,604.98% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 50.3%. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.