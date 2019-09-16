MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 10.23 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 149.43% and an $22 consensus price target. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 56.66%. Based on the results given earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.