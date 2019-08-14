MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.45 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

MediciNova Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 173.63%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 1.01% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.