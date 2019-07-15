MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 10.68 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 113.80%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 118.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 51.3% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.