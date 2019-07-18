MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediciNova Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Current Ratio is 46.4. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 128.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 165.49% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than MediciNova Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 58.63% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.