MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 165.70% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 41.34% and its average target price is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.