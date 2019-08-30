MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.92 N/A 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediciNova Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 154.92%. Competitively the consensus price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $167.5, which is potential 68.17% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.