MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 135.04% at a $22 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 25.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.