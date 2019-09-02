MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparison side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 21.68 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, and a 154.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 0%. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.