MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Current Ratio is 34.8. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediciNova Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 178.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.