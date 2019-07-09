MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparing side by side

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 143.63% for MediciNova Inc. with consensus price target of $22. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 111.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.