MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Sellers Increased By 54.27% Their Shorts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) had an increase of 54.27% in short interest. OVID’s SI was 149,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 54.27% from 97,100 shares previously. With 66,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s short sellers to cover OVID’s short positions. The SI to Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.48%. The stock decreased 7.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 215,590 shares traded. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has declined 80.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OVID News: 15/03/2018 Ovid Therapeutics Announces OV101 Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – OVID SAYS OV101 GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY U.S. FDA; 08/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 29/03/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 29/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS – PLAN TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH OV101 FOR TREATMENT OF ADOLESCENTS AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH FRAGILE X SYNDROME IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Today; 15/03/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics: OV101 Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Oral vs Intravenous Diltiazem for Rapid Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter Trial (OVID RAF)

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, MediciNova, Inc.’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 283,031 shares traded or 95.86% up from the average. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has risen 25.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MNOV News: 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS RESULTS OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MN-166; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA – FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF CORTICAL ATROPHY , MN-166 SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 80% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF CORTICAL ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA: MN-166 PRIMARY ENDPOINT STAT SIG REDUCTION 48%; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Believes MN-001 ‘Has Potential to Benefit a Wide Range of Patients With Hypertriglyceridemia, Not Limited to Those With NASH and NAFLD’; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA: IBUDILAST DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 09/05/2018 – MEDICINOVA: FDA ACCEPTS IND APPLICATION FOR MN-166 (IBUDILAST); 26/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Additional Data from Completed Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS Presented at the American Acade; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH / NAFLD will be Terminated Early based on Significant Positive Results from Interim Analysis; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA- FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THICKNESS, MN-166 HAD NO EFFECT ON PROGRESSION OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THINNING

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $437.07 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

More notable recent MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MediciNova Announces Phase 3 Clinical Trial Plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MediciNova readies late-stage study of MN-166 in progressive MS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold MediciNova, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.04 million shares or 0.93% less from 9.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 11,411 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) for 54,409 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 21,936 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited reported 432,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 63,761 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 51,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 153,229 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 101,861 shares. State Street Corporation has 656,897 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) or 48,828 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% or 127,710 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). Northern Tru Corporation holds 506,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio.