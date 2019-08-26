Medicines Co (MDCO) Shares Rose While Bridger Management Has Lowered Stake; Strategic Financial Services Raised Community Bk Sys (CBU) Position by $434,535

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 214,488 shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 218,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.20M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDS NEW MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF RARE BUT SERIOUS LIVER INJURY WITH ESMYA FOR FIBROIDS; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CERTAIN OTHER PATIENTS MAY START NEW TREATMENT COURSES WITH ESMYA PROVIDED THEY HAVE REGULAR LIVER TESTS; 30/04/2018 – The Medicines Company Presents New Data at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – Acticor Biotech Announces That the European Medicines Agency Clears the Route for a Phase II of Its ACT017 Product in Stroke; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 17/05/2018 – FDA to Release List of Medicines Whose Manufacturers It Says Have Blocked Access to Brand-Name Samples

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,490 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 11,543 are held by Bluecrest Capital Management. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 40,869 shares. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 50,204 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 25,572 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 288,559 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 75,377 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 13,600 shares. Old West Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 7,679 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 4,518 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,741 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 76,918 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% or 35,080 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Canandaigua Bank & Trust has 4,013 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Allsquare Wealth Management Llc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based M&R Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Lpl Limited invested in 0% or 22,291 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Segall Bryant And Hamill has 150,280 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 34,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 79,165 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 155,896 shares.

