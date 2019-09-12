Medicines Co (MDCO) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Lowered Its Position by $22.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 637,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 925,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.74 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 25/04/2018 – Proteus Digital Health® Announces Digital Medicines Pipeline Development and Expansion into Oncology; 24/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Presents New Five-Year Strategy for Improving Access to Priority Treatments in Developing Countries

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 280,316 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, up from 269,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 1.83M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.32M shares to 669,636 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 207,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,125 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 110,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $96.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 221,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

