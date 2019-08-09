Medicines Co (MDCO) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Holding; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 938.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 351,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 389,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 348,684 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MUST NOT BE USED IN WOMEN WITH LIVER PROBLEMS; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS STUDIES SHOULD BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF ESMYA ON THE LIVER AND WHETHER THESE MEASURES ARE EFFECTIVELY MINIMISING THE RISKS; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO – WILLIAM O’CONNOR CEASED SERVING AS CFO ON MARCH 21, 2018, BUT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH 2018; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness lmmunometabolism to Develop Precision Medicines for Immune-Mediated Diseases; 24/05/2018 – Brii Biosciences Launches to Bring Innovative Medicines to Chinese Patients

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 101,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 9.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prtn Lc holds 1.53% or 760,225 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 96,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 146,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 22,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ancient Art Ltd Partnership holds 27,520 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 58,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Parametric Assoc Lc stated it has 208,356 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 14,629 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 25,940 shares. Fmr Lc owns 10.97M shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 745,910 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 60,413 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 29,715 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,890 shares to 1,110 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,430 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).