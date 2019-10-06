Medicines Co (MDCO) Position Upped by Antipodean Advisors Llc; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Andra Ap-Fonden Raised Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY; 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 24/05/2018 – Brii Biosciences Launches to Bring Innovative Medicines to Chinese Patients; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Launched to Develop Harvard Base Editing Technology toward Precision Genetic Medicines; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 46,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $82.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 9,225 shares. Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Bluestein R H And reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Atika Capital Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 71,000 shares. Antipodean Advsrs Limited Liability holds 11.4% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 257,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 1,195 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 247,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 54,640 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp stated it has 576,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 0.79% or 439,122 shares. Westfield Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.65 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19 billion on Friday, August 9. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 24,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 41,066 shares. Allen Management Lc owns 4,412 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 143,039 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.05% or 16.96 million shares. M&R Mngmt reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,990 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Regions owns 5,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 761 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,794 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 61 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.27% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Ckw has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).