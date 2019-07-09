Medicines Co (MDCO) Position Maintained by Sarissa Capital Management Lp; Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) Shares Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 855,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.63M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 1.19M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 31/05/2018 – PhRMA: New Analysis Shows Using ICER’s Value Assessments Would Limit Access to Life-Saving Medicines in Medicare Part B; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 81,009 shares as the company's stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 931,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48M, up from 850,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zayo Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.65M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 301,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.06% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Macquarie holds 0.08% or 1.71M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 91,854 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 125,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Management Lp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 25,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Llc has 10,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Northern Tru holds 862,109 shares. Amer Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 94,860 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 14,178 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company invested in 7,907 shares. Iridian Asset Lc Ct reported 1.36% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 43,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) by 5,905 shares to 5,530 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,463 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 843 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,585 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 308,430 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,000 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.32% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 89,745 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 83,667 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 6,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

