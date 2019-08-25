Medicines Co (MDCO) Position Has Upped by Pictet Asset Management Ltd; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Public Storage (PSA) Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 96,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 65,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.20M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 17/05/2018 – FDA to Release List of Medicines Whose Manufacturers It Says Have Blocked Access to Brand-Name Samples; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 12/03/2018 – Chronicled Releases 2017 Progress Report for Blockchain Platform for Track-and-Trace of Prescription Medicines

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 168,177 shares to 842,648 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,483 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 301,260 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 96,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 5,827 shares. Moreover, 683 Mgmt Lc has 0.42% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.06% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Maverick Capital has 1.41% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 3.81 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 10,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. 5.29M were accumulated by Westfield Cap Mngmt L P. Parametric Port Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 208,356 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.02% or 16,562 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 50,267 shares.

