Medicines Co (MDCO) Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 25,030 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 17/05/2018 – Effort Is Part of Broader Trump Initiative to Make Medicines More Affordable; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 25/04/2018 – RhoVac: RhoVac AB participates in a discussion meeting with the European Medicines Agency; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 515,759 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 1.31% or 32,530 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,666 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership reported 19,974 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 27,454 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Ltd Com owns 9,035 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Miller Invest Mgmt LP owns 9,814 shares. 108,697 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White. Clark Estates owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,263 shares. Oarsman stated it has 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,095 are owned by Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gateway Advisory Lc reported 33,397 shares. Majedie Asset owns 949,630 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 23 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Citigroup owns 3,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 14,606 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 58,450 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 4,518 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 389,293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridger Management Llc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 2.84 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 9,009 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 862,109 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.1% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 17.03M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 43,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

