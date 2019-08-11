Medicines Co (MDCO) Holder Antipodean Advisors Boosted Its Position; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Position by $500,032

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 102,729 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 830,978 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/04/2018 – Acticor Biotech Announces That the European Medicines Agency Clears the Route for a Phase II of Its ACT017 Product in Stroke; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co at Group Dinner Hosted By Chardan Today; 25/04/2018 – Proteus Digital Health® Announces Digital Medicines Pipeline Development and Expansion into Oncology; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 43,249 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 2.20 million are held by State Street Corporation. Prudential Fincl holds 106,412 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co owns 45,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 301,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 142 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 386,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Com holds 7,907 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Slate Path Cap Lp has 2.17M shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Ct invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma has 498,543 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 234,340 shares.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Mark Timney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medicines up 3% on Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.78 EPS, up 12.55% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.49M for 7.33 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Reed Automotive buys local dealership – Kansas City Business Journal” published on January 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston-based automotive companies boost footprints in Texas and UK with acquisitions – Houston Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Group 1 Automotive Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.