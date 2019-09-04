Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Value Rose While Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Position; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.90 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 64,697 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 85,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 24,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 109,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 21,607 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 44,321 shares to 755,601 shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 94,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares to 143,828 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.38M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.