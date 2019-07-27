Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.89 Million; Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 160,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 461,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 5.27M shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $142.83 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,830 shares to 14,586 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).