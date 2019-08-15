Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Trades at $17.62 After Triangle; Getty Realty (GTY) Shorts Raised By 32.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) formed triangle with $16.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.62 share price. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) has $7.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 3.93 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) had an increase of 32.3% in short interest. GTY’s SI was 312,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.3% from 236,500 shares previously. With 113,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)’s short sellers to cover GTY’s short positions. The SI to Getty Realty Corporation’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 95,325 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1,207 shares. Connecticut-based Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 4.17% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 21,346 shares. Fincl Services Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,173 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Com owns 72,687 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 73,800 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 95,686 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 30,175 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 2.37M shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 85,082 shares. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 7,195 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 32,990 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 496,069 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties has $20 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.58’s average target is 5.45% above currents $17.62 stock price. Medical Properties had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $16 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of MPW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Getty Realty Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 12,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 49,877 shares. Citigroup owns 38,834 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 20,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,547 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 122,697 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 50,528 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 78,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 6,536 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 22,179 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co stated it has 7,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp reported 89,200 shares stake.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

