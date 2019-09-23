Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has 73.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Medical Properties Trust Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0.00% 22.50% 11.10% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust Inc. N/A 18 6.45 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

With average price target of $19.5, Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 2.36%. The peers have a potential upside of -17.14%. Based on the results given earlier, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medical Properties Trust Inc. -0.96% 0.23% 0.4% -2.78% 23.94% 8.83% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Medical Properties Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s peers beat Medical Properties Trust Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. The company also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers. As of February 24, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 58 properties, including 22 general acute care hospitals, 17 long-term acute care hospitals, 9 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 2 medical office buildings, and 6 wellness centers, as well as 2 non-owned general acute care facilities. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Tax Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.