Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Medical Properties Trust Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0.00% 22.50% 11.10% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust Inc. N/A 18 6.45 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

With consensus target price of $18.7, Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 1.36%. The rivals have a potential upside of -18.70%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medical Properties Trust Inc. -0.96% 0.23% 0.4% -2.78% 23.94% 8.83% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Medical Properties Trust Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s rivals are 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s peers beat Medical Properties Trust Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. The company also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers. As of February 24, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 58 properties, including 22 general acute care hospitals, 17 long-term acute care hospitals, 9 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 2 medical office buildings, and 6 wellness centers, as well as 2 non-owned general acute care facilities. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Tax Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.