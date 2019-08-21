Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $379,800 as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.73 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 145,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 136,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 8.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 20,250 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 30,516 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 458,200 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has 3.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,348 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 270,265 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 21,484 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has invested 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 42,109 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca accumulated 13,431 shares. Phocas Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,472 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 487 shares. Ckw has 400 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 0.82% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125,400 shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 61,943 shares. Jefferies Gp stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Eii Capital invested in 47,744 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1.52M shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 2.05 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Com, California-based fund reported 331,449 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 1,000 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 29,775 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% or 44.37M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,011 shares. 24,660 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 361,810 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 7.42 million shares. Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).