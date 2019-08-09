Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Menta Capital Cut Its Stake by $437,400 as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 67,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 91,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 403,783 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,688 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 165,600 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,924 were reported by Reinhart Prtnrs. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Duncker Streett & stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 14.52 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 232,300 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 175,398 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 23,860 shares. 103,559 are owned by Dorsey Wright & Assocs. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 111,507 shares. Sandler Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 34,100 shares. 7,195 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Putnam Invests Ltd Co invested in 489,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barnett & invested in 0.01% or 470 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Lc reported 117 shares stake.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares to 25,425 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,564 shares. Axa owns 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 239,311 shares. Fire Group Inc reported 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marathon Mngmt owns 10,267 shares. 9,075 are held by Altfest L J & Com. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 22,880 shares. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated reported 23,105 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 60,865 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,358 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 2,951 shares stake. Cna Financial holds 10,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 878,031 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Com Oh invested in 0.52% or 8,569 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares to 76,841 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 610,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (DVY).