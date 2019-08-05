Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Menta Capital Cut Holding by $437,400 as Share Price Rose; Alethea Capital Management Cut Capital One Finl (COF) Holding as Valuation Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 67,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 91,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 3.28 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 2.80 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.85 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 17,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank holds 0.34% or 72,351 shares. 720 are held by North Star Investment. Webster Bank N A owns 0.63% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 54,276 shares. 1,084 are held by Smithfield Tru Company. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 16,187 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Franklin Resource owns 13.16M shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 252,823 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 50,000 shares. Verus Fincl Partners invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 40,842 shares. 480 are owned by Duncker Streett & Comm. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com holds 299,724 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc holds 359,045 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares to 2,775 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 369,341 shares. 67,787 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Numerixs Techs has 0.08% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.03% or 27,579 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Lc accumulated 22,965 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru Co reported 0.06% stake. Fagan Associates Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 52,594 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 159,786 shares stake. Hudock Group Lc accumulated 139 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,784 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 31,414 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt holds 72,687 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 2.49% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 157,900 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares to 36,562 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 29,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

