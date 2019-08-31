Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Raised Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Lifted by Pecaut & Company

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 2.63 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment has 617,241 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yhb has invested 1.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.70M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Washington Cap Management has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 72,135 are owned by Btc Capital Mngmt. Montag A & Assoc Incorporated reported 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability reported 9,030 shares. Cahill Fin Advisors reported 6,667 shares. Westwood Holdg Group reported 2.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chem Bank & Trust has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.65% or 49,657 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has 12,583 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sunbelt owns 13,112 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,910 shares to 20,114 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).