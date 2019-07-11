Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Barnett & Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Seabridge Gold (SA) by $4.29 Million

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 834,537 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 109,582 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $127.72 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

