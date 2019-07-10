Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holder Barnett & Company Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Upped Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500 as Share Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 399,573 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 444,869 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 239,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 82,545 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 907,569 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.56% or 343,053 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,954 shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 135,800 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 23,271 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 73,800 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.39M shares. 189,222 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 97,843 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 85,291 shares.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.21 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr reported 15,245 shares stake. 569,699 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Blackrock holds 12.60M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 22,095 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 403,170 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Com. 8,831 are held by Panagora Asset. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 179,169 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co reported 158 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 6,327 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 2,974 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc invested in 18,594 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.